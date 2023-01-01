Dimensity 8200 vs A15 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 (Mali-G610 MC6) with the older 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple A15 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
94
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
89
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
96
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
93
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8200
- Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s)
- Has 2 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 3-months later
- Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 9 score – 845K vs 807K
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|209378
|210809
|GPU
|337864
|324750
|Memory
|127383
|134620
|UX
|164471
|133782
|Total score
|845487
|807395
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
996
A15 Bionic +76%
1748
Multi-Core Score
4021
A15 Bionic +20%
4836
|Image compression
|-
|224.8 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|43.1 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|136.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|104.9 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|49.3 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|5.64 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|1270 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|79%
|Graphics test
|39 FPS
|52 FPS
|Score
|6599
|8722
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8200 and A15 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.1 GHz – Cortex A78
3x 3 GHz – Cortex A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|2x 3.23 GHz – Avalanche
4x 2.02 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|3100 MHz
|3230 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|12 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|15 billion
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Apple A15 GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 3
|-
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Execution units
|6
|5
|Shading units
|96
|640
|FLOPS
|1010 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.2
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|MediaTek APU 580
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 320MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|MediaTek UltraSave 2.0
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|December 2022
|September 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6896Z
|APL1W07
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 8200 official site
|-
