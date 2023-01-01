Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 8200 vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 (Mali-G610 MC6) with the older 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple A15 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8200
  • Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s)
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 3-months later
  • Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 9 score – 845K vs 807K
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 8200
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 8200 +5%
845487
A15 Bionic
807395
CPU 209378 210809
GPU 337864 324750
Memory 127383 134620
UX 164471 133782
Total score 845487 807395
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 8200
996
A15 Bionic +76%
1748
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 8200
4021
A15 Bionic +20%
4836
Image compression - 224.8 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 43.1 images/s
Speech recognition - 136.1 words/s
Machine learning - 104.9 images/s
Camera shooting - 49.3 images/s
HTML 5 - 5.64 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 1270 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Dimensity 8200
6599
A15 Bionic +32%
8722
Stability - 79%
Graphics test 39 FPS 52 FPS
Score 6599 8722

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8200 and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.1 GHz – Cortex A78
3x 3 GHz – Cortex A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex A55		 2x 3.23 GHz – Avalanche
4x 2.02 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 3100 MHz 3230 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.5-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 12 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15 billion
TDP 6 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G610 MC6 Apple A15 GPU
Architecture Valhall 3 -
GPU frequency 950 MHz 1200 MHz
Execution units 6 5
Shading units 96 640
FLOPS 1010 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.2 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 580 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 320MP -
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem MediaTek UltraSave 2.0 -
4G support LTE Cat. 21 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 4700 Mbps Up to 7500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 3000 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced December 2022 September 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MT6896Z APL1W07
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 8200 official site -

