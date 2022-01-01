Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 900 vs Dimensity 8100 – what's better?

Dimensity 900 vs Dimensity 8100

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 900 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
  • Supports 178% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 18.4 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 86%) AnTuTu 9 score – 788K vs 424K
  • 19% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • Announced 10-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

SoC:
Dimensity 900
vs
Dimensity 8100

AnTuTu 9

Dimensity 900
424551
Dimensity 8100 +86%
788287
CPU 115686 181064
GPU 119156 303347
Memory 80995 151816
UX 106823 144773
Total score 424551 788287
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 900
2153
Dimensity 8100 +77%
3808
Image compression 124.75 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 19.6 images/s -
Speech recognition 37.75 words/s -
Machine learning 33.35 images/s -
Camera shooting 19.25 images/s -
HTML 5 2.28 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 650.5 Krows/s -

3DMark

3DMark Wild Life Performance
Dimensity 900
2016
Dimensity 8100 +182%
5677
Stability 99% 96%
Graphics test 12 FPS 33 FPS
Score 2016 5677

Gaming

PUBG Mobile - 77 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[High]
Shadowgun Legends - 74 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 98 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 10 billion -
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G610 MC6
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall 3
GPU frequency 900 MHz -
Execution units 4 -
Shading units 48 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 18.4 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2021 March 2022
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6877 -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site

