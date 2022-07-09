Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 9000 Plus vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

Dimensity 9000 Plus vs A15 Bionic

Dimensity 9000 Plus
VS
A15 Bionic
Dimensity 9000 Plus
A15 Bionic

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus (Mali-G710 MC10) with the older 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
  • Supports 41% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 42.7 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 39%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1096K vs 790K
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Announced 10-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 9000 Plus
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 9000 Plus +39%
1096617
A15 Bionic
790581
CPU - 216602
GPU - 336667
Memory - 112950
UX - 131916
Total score 1096617 790581
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 81%
Graphics test - 57 FPS
Score - 9558

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9000 Plus and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 3200 MHz 3223 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.5-A
L1 cache 1024 KB -
L2 cache 3.5 MB 8 MB
L3 cache 8 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15 billion
TDP 4 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G710 MC10 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall 3 -
GPU frequency - 1200 MHz
Execution units 10 5
Shading units 512 640
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3750 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 60 Gbit/s 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 -
Max camera resolution 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP -
Video capture 8K at 24FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 24FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced July 2022 September 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - APL1W07
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
61 (80.3%)
15 (19.7%)
Total votes: 76

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A15 Bionic and Dimensity 9000 Plus, or ask any questions
Avatar
Nielsen 09 July 2022 16:54
Android's hopes of catching the A Bionic series lies in the hands of MediaTek when it comes to Apple-loving Geekbench!
+1 Reply
Promotion
