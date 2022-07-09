Dimensity 9000 Plus vs A15 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus (Mali-G710 MC10) with the older 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
- Supports 41% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 42.7 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 39%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1096K vs 790K
- Has 2 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Announced 10-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|216602
|GPU
|-
|336667
|Memory
|-
|112950
|UX
|-
|131916
|Total score
|1096617
|790581
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1326
A15 Bionic +30%
1719
Multi-Core Score
4323
A15 Bionic +8%
4671
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|81%
|Graphics test
|-
|57 FPS
|Score
|-
|9558
Specifications
Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9000 Plus and A15 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|3223 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L1 cache
|1024 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|3.5 MB
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|15 billion
|TDP
|4 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G710 MC10
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 3
|-
|GPU frequency
|-
|1200 MHz
|Execution units
|10
|5
|Shading units
|512
|640
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3750 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|60 Gbit/s
|42.7 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 24FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 24FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|July 2022
|September 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|APL1W07
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus official site
|-
