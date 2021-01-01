Dimensity 9000 vs Google Tensor
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (with Mali Mali-G710 graphics) and Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the Google Tensor
- Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1015K vs 677K
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2800 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|167563
|GPU
|-
|278665
|Memory
|-
|91371
|UX
|-
|138716
|Total score
|1015677
|677665
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1053
Multi-Core Score
2866
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3050 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L1 cache
|1024 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|3.5 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali Mali-G710
|Mali-G78 MP20
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|848 MHz
|Execution units
|10
|20
|Shading units
|-
|320
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3750 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|60 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|-
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Tensor Processing Unit
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|November 2021
|October 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6983
|-
|Official page
|-
|Google Tensor official site
