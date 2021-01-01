Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 9000 vs Google Tensor – what's better?

Dimensity 9000 vs Google Tensor

Dimensity 9000
VS
Google Tensor
Dimensity 9000
Google Tensor

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (with Mali Mali-G710 graphics) and Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the Google Tensor
  • Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1015K vs 677K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2800 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 9000
vs
Google Tensor

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 9000 +50%
1015677
Google Tensor
677665
CPU - 167563
GPU - 278665
Memory - 91371
UX - 138716
Total score 1015677 677665
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9000 and Google Tensor

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3050 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.4-A
L1 cache 1024 KB -
L2 cache 3.5 MB -
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali Mali-G710 Mali-G78 MP20
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz 848 MHz
Execution units 10 20
Shading units - 320
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3750 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 60 Gbit/s -
Max size - 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced November 2021 October 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MT6983 -
Official page - Google Tensor official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
11 (91.7%)
1 (8.3%)
Total votes: 12

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
2. MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and Dimensity 1200
3. MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and Samsung Exynos 2100
4. MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
5. Google Tensor and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
6. Google Tensor and Apple A14 Bionic
7. Google Tensor and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Google Tensor and Dimensity 9000, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish