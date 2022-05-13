Dimensity 9000 vs Dimensity 8100
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (with Mali-G710 graphics) and Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Shows better (up to 30%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1014K vs 780K
- Supports 17% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 51.2 GB/s)
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2850 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|257633
|181064
|GPU
|392328
|303347
|Memory
|188783
|151816
|UX
|183037
|144773
|Total score
|1014862
|780375
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 9000 +37%
1263
919
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 9000 +12%
4260
3795
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9000 and Dimensity 8100
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3050 MHz
|2850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|1024 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|3.5 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G710
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Architecture
|Valhall 3
|Valhall 3
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|10
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3750 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|60 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|8K at 24FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 24FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2021
|March 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6983
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site
