We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (with Mali-G710 graphics) and Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 30%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1014K vs 780K
  • Supports 17% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 51.2 GB/s)
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2850 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

SoC:
Dimensity 9000
vs
Dimensity 8100

AnTuTu 9

Dimensity 9000 +30%
1014862
Dimensity 8100
780375
CPU 257633 181064
GPU 392328 303347
Memory 188783 151816
UX 183037 144773
Total score 1014862 780375
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3050 MHz 2850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 1024 KB -
L2 cache 3.5 MB -
L3 cache 8 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G710 Mali-G610 MC6
Architecture Valhall 3 Valhall 3
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Execution units 10 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3750 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 60 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 8K at 24FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 24FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 -
5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2021 March 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MT6983 -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 9000 official site MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site

Medusa's titz 13 May 2022 11:50
I can't believe people are saying Dimensity 8100 is better than 9000. Like 9000 is the king of the beasts
