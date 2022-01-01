Dimensity 920 vs Dimensity 8100
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 920 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
- Shows significantly better (up to 59%) AnTuTu 9 score – 788K vs 494K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
- Announced 7-months later
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2500 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|140903
|181064
|GPU
|130936
|303347
|Memory
|87380
|151816
|UX
|132631
|144773
|Total score
|494581
|788287
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
797
Dimensity 8100 +16%
926
Multi-Core Score
2592
Dimensity 8100 +47%
3808
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|96%
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|33 FPS
|Score
|2295
|5677
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|64 FPS
[Ultra]
|77 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|59 FPS
[High]
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Low]
|26 FPS
[High]
|Shadowgun Legends
|68 FPS
[Medium]
|74 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|98 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|46 FPS
[Medium]
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|53 FPS
[Ultra]
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
1080 x 2400
|OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 8100
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|2850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|12 billion
|-
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Valhall 3
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|4
|-
|Shading units
|64
|-
|FLOPS
|684 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|August 2021
|March 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6877T
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site
