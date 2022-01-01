Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 920 vs Dimensity 8100 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 920 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
  • Shows significantly better (up to 59%) AnTuTu 9 score – 788K vs 494K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • Announced 7-months later
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2500 MHz)

Benchmarks

SoC:
Dimensity 920
vs
Dimensity 8100

AnTuTu 9

Dimensity 920
494581
Dimensity 8100 +59%
788287
CPU 140903 181064
GPU 130936 303347
Memory 87380 151816
UX 132631 144773
Total score 494581 788287
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 920
2592
Dimensity 8100 +47%
3808

3DMark

3DMark Wild Life Performance
Dimensity 920
2295
Dimensity 8100 +147%
5677
Stability 99% 96%
Graphics test 13 FPS 33 FPS
Score 2295 5677

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 64 FPS
[Ultra]		 77 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile 59 FPS
[High]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Low]		 26 FPS
[High]
Shadowgun Legends 68 FPS
[Medium]		 74 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 98 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact 46 FPS
[Medium]		 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 53 FPS
[Ultra]		 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
1080 x 2400		 OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412
Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2500 MHz 2850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 12 billion -
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G610 MC6
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall 3
GPU frequency 950 MHz -
Execution units 4 -
Shading units 64 -
FLOPS 684 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced August 2021 March 2022
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6877T -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site

