Dimensity 9200 Plus vs A17 Pro
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus (Mali-G715 Immortalis MP11) with the newer 6-core Apple A17 Pro (Apple A17 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
98
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus
- Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
- Has 2 more cores
- Supports 33% higher memory bandwidth (68.3 against 51.2 GB/s)
Pros of Apple A17 Pro
- Higher GPU frequency (~41%)
- Has a smaller size transistor (3 versus 4 nm)
- 13% higher CPU clock speed (3780 vs 3350 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 10
|CPU
|385633
|373446
|GPU
|540758
|579682
|Memory
|326032
|283791
|UX
|282346
|341416
|Total score
|1530455
|1568646
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 6
Single-Core Score
2085
A17 Pro +41%
2934
Multi-Core Score
5508
A17 Pro +34%
7374
|Asset compression
|213.1 MB/sec
|260.8 MB/sec
|HTML 5 Browser
|161.1 pages/sec
|169.6 pages/sec
|PDF Renderer
|177.1 Mpixels/sec
|178.5 Mpixels/sec
|Image detection
|126.3 images/sec
|173.5 images/sec
|HDR
|169.3 Mpixels/sec
|232.4 Mpixels/sec
|Background blur
|17 images/sec
|27.9 images/sec
|Photo processing
|50.5 images/sec
|79.1 images/sec
|Ray tracing
|5.68 Mpixels/sec
|7.58 Mpixels/sec
3DMark
|Graphics test
|68 FPS
|-
|Score
|11532
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9200 Plus and A17 Pro
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.35 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 3 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 3.78 GHz –
4x 2.02 GHz –
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|3350 MHz
|3780 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|16 MB
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|3 nanometers
|Transistor count
|17 billion
|19 billion
|TDP
|8 W
|8 W
|Manufacturing
|TSMC
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G715 Immortalis MP11
|Apple A17 GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 4th gen
|Apple GPU
|GPU frequency
|995 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Execution units
|11
|6
|Shading units
|192
|128
|Total shaders
|2112
|768
|FLOPS
|4202.8 Gigaflops
|2147.2 Gigaflops
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|68.3 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|MediaTek APU 690
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 320MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|-
Connectivity
|Modem
|MediaTek T800
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 7900 Mbps
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 4200 Mbps
|Up to 3500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|7
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2023
|September 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6985
|APL1V02
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus official site
|-
