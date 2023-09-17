Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 9200 Plus vs A17 Pro – what's better?

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus (Mali-G715 Immortalis MP11) with the newer 6-core Apple A17 Pro (Apple A17 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus
  • Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Supports 33% higher memory bandwidth (68.3 against 51.2 GB/s)
Pros of Apple A17 Pro
  • Higher GPU frequency (~41%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (3 versus 4 nm)
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (3780 vs 3350 MHz)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 9200 Plus
vs
A17 Pro

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 9200 Plus
1530455
A17 Pro +2%
1568646
CPU 385633 373446
GPU 540758 579682
Memory 326032 283791
UX 282346 341416
Total score 1530455 1568646
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 9200 Plus
2085
A17 Pro +41%
2934
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 9200 Plus
5508
A17 Pro +34%
7374
Asset compression 213.1 MB/sec 260.8 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 161.1 pages/sec 169.6 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 177.1 Mpixels/sec 178.5 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 126.3 images/sec 173.5 images/sec
HDR 169.3 Mpixels/sec 232.4 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 17 images/sec 27.9 images/sec
Photo processing 50.5 images/sec 79.1 images/sec
Ray tracing 5.68 Mpixels/sec 7.58 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Graphics test 68 FPS -
Score 11532 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9200 Plus and A17 Pro

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.35 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 3 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 3.78 GHz –
4x 2.02 GHz –
Cores 8 6
Frequency 3350 MHz 3780 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 16 MB
L3 cache 8 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 3 nanometers
Transistor count 17 billion 19 billion
TDP 8 W 8 W
Manufacturing TSMC TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G715 Immortalis MP11 Apple A17 GPU
Architecture Valhall 4th gen Apple GPU
GPU frequency 995 MHz 1398 MHz
Execution units 11 6
Shading units 192 128
Total shaders 2112 768
FLOPS 4202.8 Gigaflops 2147.2 Gigaflops

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 68.3 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 690 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 -
Max camera resolution 1x 320MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC -

Connectivity

Modem MediaTek T800 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 7900 Mbps Up to 7500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 4200 Mbps Up to 3500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 7 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2023 September 2023
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MT6985 APL1V02
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
296 (60.4%)
194 (39.6%)
Total votes: 490

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A17 Pro and Dimensity 9200 Plus, or ask any questions
Avatar
monass 17 September 2023 18:05
Why was the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 2 processor not added, given that it was released? There is this processor in the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro phone.
+34 Reply
