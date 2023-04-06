Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 685 vs Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
  • Shows better (up to 31%) AnTuTu 9 score – 379K vs 289K
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 685
vs
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 685
289234
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 +31%
379496
CPU - 114577
GPU - 91664
Memory - 64821
UX - 106590
Total score 289234 379496
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Score - 1039

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 685 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2600 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A -
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 825 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 96 128
FLOPS - 468 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 Snapdragon X51
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 900 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2023 October 2022
Class Low end Low end
Model number SM6225-AD SM4375
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 official site

Avatar
lol 06 April 2023 08:06
sd685 is "mid range" while sd 4 gen 1 is "low end" but the low end one is clearly better.
+4 Reply
Avatar
Serhii 07 April 2023 09:12
Thank you for your useful comment.
+2 Reply
