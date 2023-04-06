Snapdragon 685 vs Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
- Shows better (up to 31%) AnTuTu 9 score – 379K vs 289K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|114577
|GPU
|-
|91664
|Memory
|-
|64821
|UX
|-
|106590
|Total score
|289234
|379496
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
377
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 +66%
625
Multi-Core Score
1608
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 +16%
1865
3DMark
|Graphics test
|-
|6 FPS
|Score
|-
|1039
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 685 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|-
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|825 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|96
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|468 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|Snapdragon X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 900 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2023
|October 2022
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|SM6225-AD
|SM4375
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 official site
