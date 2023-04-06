Snapdragon 685 vs Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 VS Snapdragon 685 Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz) Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Shows better (up to 31%) AnTuTu 9 score – 379K vs 289K

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 685 289234 Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 +31% 379496 CPU - 114577 GPU - 91664 Memory - 64821 UX - 106590 Total score 289234 379496 Submit your AnTuTu result

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 685 n/a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 1039 Graphics test - 6 FPS Score - 1039

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 685 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1

CPU Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A73

4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A78

6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2600 MHz 2000 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A - Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics GPU name Adreno 610 Adreno 619 Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600 GPU frequency - 825 MHz Execution units 2 2 Shading units 96 128 FLOPS - 468 Gigaflops Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem X11 Snapdragon X51 4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 18 5G support No Yes Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 900 Mbps Wi-Fi 5 5 Bluetooth 5.2 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced March 2023 October 2022 Class Low end Low end Model number SM6225-AD SM4375 Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 official site