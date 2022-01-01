Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 695 vs Dimensity 8100 – what's better?

Snapdragon 695 vs Dimensity 8100

Snapdragon 695
VS
Dimensity 8100
Snapdragon 695
Dimensity 8100

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
  • Supports 201% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 788K vs 403K
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 695
vs
Dimensity 8100

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 695
403219
Dimensity 8100 +95%
788287
CPU 127121 181064
GPU 99172 303347
Memory 63008 151816
UX 112511 144773
Total score 403219 788287
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 695
1206
Dimensity 8100 +371%
5677
Stability 99% 96%
Graphics test 7 FPS 33 FPS
Score 1206 5677

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 66 FPS
[Low]		 77 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Low]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite 24 FPS
[Low]		 26 FPS
[High]
Shadowgun Legends 67 FPS
[Low]		 74 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz 57 FPS
[Ultra]		 98 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact 19 FPS
[Low]		 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400		 OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 695 and Dimensity 8100

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G610 MC6
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 3
GPU frequency 840 MHz -
Shading units 128 -
FLOPS 536 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2021 March 2022
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM6375 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
6 (9%)
61 (91%)
Total votes: 67

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 695
2. MediaTek Helio G95 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 vs Snapdragon 695
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 vs Snapdragon 695
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus vs Snapdragon 695
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 vs MediaTek Dimensity 8100
7. MediaTek Dimensity 1200 vs Dimensity 8100
8. HiSilicon Kirin 9000 vs MediaTek Dimensity 8100
9. MediaTek Dimensity 9000 vs Dimensity 8100
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 8100 and Snapdragon 695, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish