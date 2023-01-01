Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 vs Dimensity 1080 – what's better?

Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 vs Dimensity 1080

Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
VS
Dimensity 1080
Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
Dimensity 1080

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 (with Adreno 725 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1084K vs 525K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (2910 vs 2600 MHz)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
vs
Dimensity 1080

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 255246 142334
GPU 360306 140609
Memory 212180 108237
UX 181395 139021
Total score 1084749 525002
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 13 FPS
Score - 2287

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 and Dimensity 1080

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.91 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.49 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2910 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 725 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Adreno 700 Valhall 2
Execution units - 4
Shading units - 64
Vulkan version 1.2 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 3.0
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 -
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X62 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 4400 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1600 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced March 2023 October 2022
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7475-AB MT6877V/TTZA
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site

