Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 vs Dimensity 1080
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 (with Adreno 725 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1084K vs 525K
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- 12% higher CPU clock speed (2910 vs 2600 MHz)
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|255246
|142334
|GPU
|360306
|140609
|Memory
|212180
|108237
|UX
|181395
|139021
|Total score
|1084749
|525002
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1216
810
Multi-Core Score
4023
2278
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|13 FPS
|Score
|-
|2287
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 and Dimensity 1080
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.91 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.49 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2910 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 725
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Valhall 2
|Execution units
|-
|4
|Shading units
|-
|64
|Vulkan version
|1.2
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|MediaTek APU 3.0
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1600
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X62
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 4400 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|March 2023
|October 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7475-AB
|MT6877V/TTZA
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site
Cast your vote
12 (92.3%)
1 (7.7%)
Total votes: 13