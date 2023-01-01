Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 vs Dimensity 1080 VS Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 Dimensity 1080 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 (with Adreno 725 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1084K vs 525K

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 +107% 1084749 Dimensity 1080 525002 CPU 255246 142334 GPU 360306 140609 Memory 212180 108237 UX 181395 139021 Total score 1084749 525002 Submit your AnTuTu result

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 n/a Dimensity 1080 2287 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 13 FPS Score - 2287

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 and Dimensity 1080

CPU Architecture 1x 2.91 GHz – Cortex-X2

3x 2.49 GHz – Cortex-A710

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2910 MHz 2600 MHz Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics GPU name Adreno 725 Mali-G68 MC4 Architecture Adreno 700 Valhall 2 Execution units - 4 Shading units - 64 Vulkan version 1.2 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s - Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 3.0 Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 - Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem X62 - 4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 4400 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps Upload speed Up to 1600 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.3 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info Announced March 2023 October 2022 Class Mid range Mid range Model number SM7475-AB MT6877V/TTZA Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site