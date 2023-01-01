Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 778G vs Dimensity 7200 – what's better?

Snapdragon 778G vs Dimensity 7200

Snapdragon 778G
VS
Dimensity 7200
Snapdragon 778G
Dimensity 7200

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (with Adreno 642L graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (Mali-G610 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 25.6 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 51%) AnTuTu 9 score – 802K vs 531K
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 778G
vs
Dimensity 7200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 778G
531528
Dimensity 7200 +51%
802255
CPU 164198 -
GPU 157464 -
Memory 83966 -
UX 123383 -
Total score 531528 802255
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 175.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 25 images/s -
Speech recognition 41 words/s -
Machine learning 36.7 images/s -
Camera shooting 34.6 images/s -
HTML 5 3.03 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 988.8 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 14 FPS -
Score 2463 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 59 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 49 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 94 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 53 FPS
[High]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G and Dimensity 7200

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv9-A
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642L Mali-G610 MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 490 MHz -
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 384 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.2
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 MediaTek APU 650
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 36MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2021 February 2023
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7325 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (20%)
8 (80%)
Total votes: 10

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G or Snapdragon 695
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G or MediaTek Dimensity 900
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G or MediaTek Dimensity 8100
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G or MediaTek Dimensity 1300
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G or MediaTek Dimensity 1080
6. MediaTek Dimensity 7200 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
7. MediaTek Dimensity 7200 or Dimensity 9000
8. MediaTek Dimensity 7200 or Dimensity 8100
9. MediaTek Dimensity 7200 or Helio G99
10. MediaTek Dimensity 7200 or Dimensity 1080
Compare other chipsets (140+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 7200 and Snapdragon 778G, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish