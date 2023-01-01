Snapdragon 778G vs Dimensity 7200 VS Snapdragon 778G Dimensity 7200 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (with Adreno 642L graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (Mali-G610 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 25.6 GB/s)

Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 25.6 GB/s) Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm) Shows significantly better (up to 51%) AnTuTu 9 score – 802K vs 531K

Shows significantly better (up to 51%) AnTuTu 9 score – 802K vs 531K Announced 1-year and 9-months later

Announced 1-year and 9-months later 17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2400 MHz)

17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2400 MHz) Better instruction set architecture

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 778G 531528 Dimensity 7200 +51% 802255 CPU 164198 - GPU 157464 - Memory 83966 - UX 123383 - Total score 531528 802255 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 778G 779 Dimensity 7200 +10% 856 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 778G +22% 2817 Dimensity 7200 2313 Image compression 175.3 Mpixels/s - Face detection 25 images/s - Speech recognition 41 words/s - Machine learning 36.7 images/s - Camera shooting 34.6 images/s - HTML 5 3.03 Mnodes/s - SQLite 988.8 Krows/s -

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 778G 2463 Dimensity 7200 n/a Stability 98% - Graphics test 14 FPS - Score 2463 -

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 59 FPS

[High] - Call of Duty: Mobile 42 FPS

[Ultra] - Fortnite 27 FPS

[Low] - Shadowgun Legends 49 FPS

[Ultra] - World of Tanks Blitz 94 FPS

[Ultra] - Genshin Impact 53 FPS

[High] - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS

[Ultra] - Device Oppo Realme GT Master Edition

1080 x 2400 - We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G and Dimensity 7200

CPU Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)

3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55) 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2400 MHz 2800 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv9-A L2 cache 2 MB - Process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers TDP 5 W -

Graphics GPU name Adreno 642L Mali-G610 MC4 Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2 GPU frequency 490 MHz - Execution units 2 4 Shading units 384 - Vulkan version 1.1 1.2 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory frequency 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 MediaTek APU 650 Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1200 Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 36MP 1x 200MP Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity Modem X53 - 4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 21 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps - Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.2 5.3 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced May 2021 February 2023 Class Mid range Flagship Model number SM7325 - Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site