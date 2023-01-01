Snapdragon 778G vs Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 VS Snapdragon 778G Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (with Adreno 642L graphics) and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 (Adreno 725). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1084K vs 527K

Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1084K vs 527K Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm) Announced 1-year and 10-months later

Announced 1-year and 10-months later 21% higher CPU clock speed (2910 vs 2400 MHz)

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 778G 527850 Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 +106% 1084749 CPU 164198 255246 GPU 157464 360306 Memory 83966 212180 UX 123383 181395 Total score 527850 1084749 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 778G 769 Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 +58% 1216 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 778G 2804 Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 +43% 4023 Image compression 175.3 Mpixels/s - Face detection 25 images/s - Speech recognition 41 words/s - Machine learning 36.7 images/s - Camera shooting 34.6 images/s - HTML 5 3.03 Mnodes/s - SQLite 988.8 Krows/s -

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 778G 2463 Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 n/a Stability 98% - Graphics test 14 FPS - Score 2463 -

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 59 FPS

[High] - Call of Duty: Mobile 42 FPS

[Ultra] - Fortnite 27 FPS

[Low] - Shadowgun Legends 49 FPS

[Ultra] - World of Tanks Blitz 94 FPS

[Ultra] - Genshin Impact 53 FPS

[High] - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS

[Ultra] - Device Oppo Realme GT Master Edition

1080 x 2400 - We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2

CPU Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)

3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55) 1x 2.91 GHz – Cortex-X2

3x 2.49 GHz – Cortex-A710

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2400 MHz 2910 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.4-A - L2 cache 2 MB - Process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers TDP 5 W -

Graphics GPU name Adreno 642L Adreno 725 Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 700 GPU frequency 490 MHz - Execution units 2 - Shading units 384 - Vulkan version 1.1 1.2 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Yes Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3360 x 1600 Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 36MP 1x 200MP Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem X53 X62 4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 4400 Mbps Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.2 5.3 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced May 2021 March 2023 Class Mid range Mid range Model number SM7325 SM7475-AB Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 official site