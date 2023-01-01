Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 778G vs Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 – what's better?

Snapdragon 778G vs Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2

Snapdragon 778G
VS
Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
Snapdragon 778G
Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (with Adreno 642L graphics) and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 (Adreno 725). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1084K vs 527K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 10-months later
  • 21% higher CPU clock speed (2910 vs 2400 MHz)
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 778G
vs
Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 164198 255246
GPU 157464 360306
Memory 83966 212180
UX 123383 181395
Total score 527850 1084749
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 175.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 25 images/s -
Speech recognition 41 words/s -
Machine learning 36.7 images/s -
Camera shooting 34.6 images/s -
HTML 5 3.03 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 988.8 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 14 FPS -
Score 2463 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 59 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 49 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 94 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 53 FPS
[High]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 2.91 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.49 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2910 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642L Adreno 725
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 700
GPU frequency 490 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 384 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.2
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3360 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 36MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 X62
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 4400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2021 March 2023
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7325 SM7475-AB
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
24 (23.3%)
79 (76.7%)
Total votes: 103

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
2. MediaTek Dimensity 920 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
3. Samsung Exynos 1280 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
4. MediaTek Helio G99 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus or Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
7. MediaTek Dimensity 8100 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
8. MediaTek Dimensity 1080 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
Compare other chipsets (140+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 and Snapdragon 778G, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish