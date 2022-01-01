Snapdragon 778G Plus vs Dimensity 8100
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus (with Adreno 642L graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 25.6 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 43%) AnTuTu 9 score – 788K vs 549K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2500 MHz)
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|163562
|181064
|GPU
|166187
|303347
|Memory
|94470
|151816
|UX
|124621
|144773
|Total score
|549901
|788287
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 8100 +13%
926
Multi-Core Score
2996
Dimensity 8100 +27%
3808
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|96%
|Graphics test
|15 FPS
|33 FPS
|Score
|2641
|5677
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|77 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|26 FPS
[High]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|74 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|98 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G Plus and Dimensity 8100
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.5 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|2850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642L
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 3
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|March 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7325-AE
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site
