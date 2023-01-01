Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Dimensity 1080 – what's better?

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Dimensity 1080

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
VS
Dimensity 1080
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Dimensity 1080

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (with Adreno 740 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1278K vs 525K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • 23% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
vs
Dimensity 1080

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +143%
1278141
Dimensity 1080
525002
CPU 265523 142334
GPU 579772 140609
Memory 236450 108237
UX 199190 139021
Total score 1278141 525002
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 251.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 46.2 images/s -
Speech recognition 122.9 words/s -
Machine learning 114.1 images/s -
Camera shooting 51.7 images/s -
HTML 5 5.81 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 1510 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 64% 99%
Graphics test 73 FPS 13 FPS
Score 12270 2287

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Dimensity 1080

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 8 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 740 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Adreno 700 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 680 MHz -
Execution units - 4
Shading units - 64
Vulkan version 1.3 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 4200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 24 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 3.0
Storage type UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 -
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X70 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 7 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced November 2022 October 2022
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8550-AB MT6877V/TTZA
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site
Further details
Notes on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2:
    - There is also the "Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy", which differs only by having a 160 MHz higher CPU clock. In general, you won't notice this difference in real-life usage, including games.

