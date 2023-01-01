Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 870 vs A17 Pro – what's better?

Snapdragon 870 vs A17 Pro

Snapdragon 870
VS
A17 Pro
Snapdragon 870
A17 Pro

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (Adreno 650) with the newer 6-core Apple A17 Pro (Apple A17 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v10
  5. GeekBench 6
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A17 Pro
  • Has a smaller size transistor (3 versus 7 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2.1x)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 10 score – 1568K vs 801K
  • Performs 56% better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 2-years and 8-months later
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (3780 vs 3200 MHz)
  • Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 44 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Promotion

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 870
vs
A17 Pro

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 870
801876
A17 Pro +96%
1568646
CPU 222414 373446
GPU 244383 579682
Memory 143104 283791
UX 194290 341416
Total score 801876 1568646
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 870
1134
A17 Pro +159%
2934
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 870
3306
A17 Pro +123%
7374
Asset compression 148.4 MB/sec 260.8 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 85.5 pages/sec 169.6 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 113.5 Mpixels/sec 178.5 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 72.7 images/sec 173.5 images/sec
HDR 102.4 Mpixels/sec 232.4 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 10.8 images/sec 27.9 images/sec
Photo processing 28.3 images/sec 79.1 images/sec
Ray tracing 4.18 Mpixels/sec 7.58 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
Promotion

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 92% -
Graphics test 25 FPS -
Score 4279 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 88 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 102 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 107 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 49 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and A17 Pro

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 3.78 GHz –
4x 2.02 GHz –
Cores 8 6
Frequency 3200 MHz 3780 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache 512 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 16 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 3 nanometers
Transistor count 10.3 billion 19 billion
TDP 6 W 8 W
Manufacturing TSMC TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Apple A17 GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 Apple GPU
GPU frequency 670 MHz 1398 MHz
Execution units 2 6
Shading units 512 128
Total shaders 1024 768
FLOPS 1372.1 Gigaflops 2147.2 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12.1 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 -
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV -

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 22 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 7500 Mbps Up to 7500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 3500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2021 September 2023
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8250-AC APL1V02
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
9 (90%)
1 (10%)
Total votes: 10

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Apple A17 Pro
2. MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus vs Apple A17 Pro
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Apple A17 Pro
4. Apple A16 Bionic vs Apple A17 Pro
5. MediaTek Dimensity 1300 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
7. MediaTek Dimensity 1080 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
8. MediaTek Dimensity 8100 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Compare other chipsets (160+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A17 Pro and Snapdragon 870, or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский