Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 870 vs Dimensity 7030 – what's better?

Snapdragon 870 vs Dimensity 7030

Snapdragon 870
VS
Dimensity 7030
Snapdragon 870
Dimensity 7030

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 7030 (Mali-G610 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v10
  5. GeekBench 6
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • Shows significantly better (up to 53%) AnTuTu 10 score – 801K vs 522K
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2500 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7030
  • Higher GPU frequency (~49%)
  • Announced 2-years and 8-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
Promotion

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 870
vs
Dimensity 7030

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 870 +53%
801876
Dimensity 7030
522736
CPU 222414 170700
GPU 244383 78883
Memory 143104 124940
UX 194290 152333
Total score 801876 522736
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Asset compression 148.4 MB/sec 122.2 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 85.5 pages/sec 60.6 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 113.5 Mpixels/sec 98.5 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 72.7 images/sec 47.5 images/sec
HDR 102.4 Mpixels/sec 78.5 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 10.8 images/sec 7.61 images/sec
Photo processing 28.3 images/sec 23.7 images/sec
Ray tracing 4.18 Mpixels/sec 3.33 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
Promotion

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 92% -
Graphics test 25 FPS -
Score 4279 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 88 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 102 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 107 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 49 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Dimensity 7030

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 10.3 billion -
TDP 6 W -
Manufacturing TSMC TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Mali-G610 MP3
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 3rd gen
GPU frequency 670 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 3
Shading units 512 -
Total shaders 1024 -
FLOPS 1372.1 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12.1 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 7500 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2021 September 2023
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8250-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site MediaTek Dimensity 7030 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
9 (90%)
1 (10%)
Total votes: 10

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 or MediaTek Dimensity 1080
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 or MediaTek Dimensity 1300
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 or MediaTek Dimensity 8100
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
7. MediaTek Dimensity 7030 or MediaTek Dimensity 1050
8. MediaTek Dimensity 7030 or MediaTek Dimensity 7050
9. MediaTek Dimensity 7030 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
10. MediaTek Dimensity 7030 or Samsung Exynos 1380
Compare other chipsets (160+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 7030 and Snapdragon 870, or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский