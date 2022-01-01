Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 870 vs Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (Adreno). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • Supports 159% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 9 score – 695K vs 382K
  • 60% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 870
vs
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 870 +82%
695475
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
382793
CPU 188841 113829
GPU 241910 92314
Memory 119263 68007
UX 152402 110869
Total score 695475 382793
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 180.6 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 25.25 images/s -
Speech recognition 54.7 words/s -
Machine learning 56.95 images/s -
Camera shooting 28 images/s -
HTML 5 3 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 989.1 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 90% -
Graphics test 25 FPS -
Score 4275 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 88 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 102 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 107 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 49 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A -
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 512 KB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Adreno
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno
GPU frequency 675 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 512 -
FLOPS 1372 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 108MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 Snapdragon X51
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2021 October 2022
Class Flagship Low end
Model number SM8250-AC SM4375
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 870, or ask any questions
