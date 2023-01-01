Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 888 vs A17 Pro – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (Adreno 660) with the newer 6-core Apple A17 Pro (Apple A17 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A17 Pro
  • Higher GPU frequency (~77%)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 81%) AnTuTu 10 score – 1568K vs 868K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (3 versus 5 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 10-months later
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (3780 vs 2840 MHz)
  • Performs 32% better in floating-point computations
  • Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 888
vs
A17 Pro

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 888
868121
A17 Pro +81%
1568646
CPU 226598 373446
GPU 267817 579682
Memory 168662 283791
UX 208948 341416
Total score 868121 1568646
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 888
1055
A17 Pro +178%
2934
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 888
3400
A17 Pro +117%
7374
Asset compression - 260.8 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser - 169.6 pages/sec
PDF Renderer - 178.5 Mpixels/sec
Image detection - 173.5 images/sec
HDR - 232.4 Mpixels/sec
Background blur - 27.9 images/sec
Photo processing - 79.1 images/sec
Ray tracing - 7.58 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 91% -
Graphics test 30 FPS -
Score 5037 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 83 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 112 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and A17 Pro

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 3.78 GHz –
4x 2.02 GHz –
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2840 MHz 3780 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache 512 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 16 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 3 nanometers
Transistor count 10.3 billion 19 billion
TDP 8 W 8 W
Manufacturing Samsung TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Apple A17 GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 Apple GPU
GPU frequency 792 MHz 1398 MHz
Execution units 2 6
Shading units 512 128
Total shaders 1024 768
FLOPS 1622 Gigaflops 2147.2 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12.1 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 -
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV -

Connectivity

Modem X60 -
4G support LTE Cat. 22 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 7500 Mbps Up to 7500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 3500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2020 September 2023
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8350 APL1V02
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A17 Pro and Snapdragon 888, or ask any questions
