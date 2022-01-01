Snapdragon 888 vs Snapdragon 695
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Snapdragon 695 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
- Supports 201% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 794K vs 401K
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2200 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
- Announced 11-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|201121
|124557
|GPU
|316401
|98379
|Memory
|123476
|68665
|UX
|155182
|110287
|Total score
|794406
|401180
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 +62%
1122
694
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 +82%
3665
2010
|Image compression
|176.7 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|27.4 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|68.35 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|66.45 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|36.4 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|3.91 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|1060 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|92%
|99%
|Graphics test
|31 FPS
|7 FPS
|Score
|5304
|1207
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|83 FPS
[Ultra]
|66 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|60 FPS
[Low]
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Ultra]
|24 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|67 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|112 FPS
[Ultra]
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|19 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400
|Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 695
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|840 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|512
|-
|FLOPS
|1720 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 780
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|Snapdragon X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|October 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8350
|SM6375
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site
Cast your vote
11 (91.7%)
1 (8.3%)
Total votes: 12