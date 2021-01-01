Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 888 Plus vs Google Tensor – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Google
  • Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 9 score – 880K vs 684K
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2995 vs 2800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 888 Plus
vs
Google Tensor

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 888 Plus +29%
880663
Google Tensor
684465
CPU 218734 167563
GPU 326250 278665
Memory 153870 91371
UX 166641 138716
Total score 880663 684465
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 Plus and Google Tensor

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.995 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2995 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.4-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP 10 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Mali-G78 MP20
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 840 MHz 848 MHz
Execution units 2 20
Shading units 512 320
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 24 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X60 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced June 2021 October 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8350-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus official site Google Tensor official site

