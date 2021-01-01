Snapdragon 888 Plus vs Google Tensor
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Google
- Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 9 score – 880K vs 684K
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2995 vs 2800 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|218734
|167563
|GPU
|326250
|278665
|Memory
|153870
|91371
|UX
|166641
|138716
|Total score
|880663
|684465
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 Plus +11%
1175
1060
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 Plus +28%
3691
2883
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 Plus and Google Tensor
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.995 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2995 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Mali-G78 MP20
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|840 MHz
|848 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|20
|Shading units
|512
|320
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|24 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 780
|Tensor Processing Unit
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|June 2021
|October 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8350-AC
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus official site
|Google Tensor official site
