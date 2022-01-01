Exynos 1280 vs Snapdragon 778G Plus
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1280 (with Mali-G68 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus (Adreno 642L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 9 score – 549K vs 434K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|122472
|163562
|GPU
|121866
|166187
|Memory
|75491
|94470
|UX
|113308
|124621
|Total score
|434723
|549901
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
744
Snapdragon 778G Plus +10%
818
Multi-Core Score
1879
Snapdragon 778G Plus +59%
2996
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|98%
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|15 FPS
|Score
|2287
|2641
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1280 and Snapdragon 778G Plus
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.5 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.4-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68
|Adreno 642L
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|4
|-
|Shading units
|48
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 770
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP
|1x 192MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X53
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2022
|October 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E8825
|SM7325-AE
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1280 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus official site
Cast your vote
7 (29.2%)
17 (70.8%)
Total votes: 24