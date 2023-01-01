Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1380 vs Google Tensor – what's better?

Exynos 1380 vs Google Tensor

Exynos 1380
VS
Google Tensor
Exynos 1380
Google Tensor

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1380 (with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics) and Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
Pros of Google Tensor
  • Shows better (up to 38%) AnTuTu 9 score – 713K vs 516K
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2400 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1380
vs
Google Tensor

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1380
516969
Google Tensor +38%
713275
CPU 155921 190622
GPU 148262 281023
Memory 85150 101339
UX 126072 135229
Total score 516969 713275
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1380
783
Google Tensor +35%
1054
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1380
2613
Google Tensor +10%
2868

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 1380
2820
Google Tensor +121%
6242
Stability 98% 56%
Graphics test 16 FPS 37 FPS
Score 2820 6242

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and Google Tensor

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP - 5.6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MP5 Mali-G78 MP20
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall
GPU frequency 950 MHz 848 MHz
Execution units 5 20
Shading units - 320
FLOPS 608 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Exynos 5300g
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3790 Mbps Up to 7350 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 3670 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced February 2023 October 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number S5E8835 S5E9845
Official page Samsung Exynos 1380 official site Google Tensor official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Google Tensor and Exynos 1380, or ask any questions
