Exynos 1380 vs Google Tensor
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1380 (with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics) and Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
52
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
41
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
57
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
Pros of Google Tensor
- Shows better (up to 38%) AnTuTu 9 score – 713K vs 516K
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2400 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|155921
|190622
|GPU
|148262
|281023
|Memory
|85150
|101339
|UX
|126072
|135229
|Total score
|516969
|713275
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
783
Google Tensor +35%
1054
Multi-Core Score
2613
Google Tensor +10%
2868
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|56%
|Graphics test
|16 FPS
|37 FPS
|Score
|2820
|6242
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and Google Tensor
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5.6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MP5
|Mali-G78 MP20
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|848 MHz
|Execution units
|5
|20
|Shading units
|-
|320
|FLOPS
|608 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Tensor Processing Unit
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Exynos 5300g
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3790 Mbps
|Up to 7350 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 3670 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|February 2023
|October 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|S5E8835
|S5E9845
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1380 official site
|Google Tensor official site
