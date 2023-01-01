Exynos 1380 vs Dimensity 1200 VS Exynos 1380 Dimensity 1200 We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1380 (with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380 Announced 2-years and 2-months later

Announced 2-years and 2-months later Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm) Higher GPU frequency (~7%) Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200 25% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2400 MHz)

25% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2400 MHz) Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 9 score – 678K vs 512K

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Exynos 1380 512768 Dimensity 1200 +32% 678754 CPU 150539 175884 GPU 153199 233693 Memory 82844 120363 UX 125438 145230 Total score 512768 678754 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Exynos 1380 784 Dimensity 1200 +29% 1013 Multi-Core Score Exynos 1380 2612 Dimensity 1200 +36% 3563 Image compression - 175.7 Mpixels/s Face detection - 31.8 images/s Speech recognition - 40 words/s Machine learning - 52.1 images/s Camera shooting - 27.2 images/s HTML 5 - 3.88 Mnodes/s SQLite - 945.7 Krows/s

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Exynos 1380 n/a Dimensity 1200 4506 Stability - 90% Graphics test - 26 FPS Score - 4506

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile - 68 FPS

[Ultra] Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS

[High] Fortnite - 28 FPS

[Low] Shadowgun Legends - 71 FPS

[Ultra] World of Tanks Blitz - 88 FPS

[Ultra] Genshin Impact - 51 FPS

[Ultra] Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS

[Ultra] Device - Oppo Realme GT Neo

1080 x 2400 We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and Dimensity 1200

CPU Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78

4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78

3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78

4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2400 MHz 3000 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A L1 cache - 32 KB L2 cache - 320 MB L3 cache - 8 MB Process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers TDP - 10 W

Graphics GPU name Mali-G68 MP5 Mali-G77 MC9 Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall GPU frequency 950 MHz 886 MHz Execution units 5 9 Shading units - 144 FLOPS 608 Gigaflops - Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory frequency 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth - 34.1 Gbit/s Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 3.0 Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem - Helio M70 4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 19 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 3790 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.2 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced February 2023 January 2021 Class Mid range Flagship Model number S5E8835 MT6893 Official page Samsung Exynos 1380 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site