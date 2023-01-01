Exynos 1380 vs Dimensity 8100 VS Exynos 1380 Dimensity 8100 We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1380 (with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380 Announced later Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Shows significantly better (up to 56%) AnTuTu 9 score – 819K vs 526K

Shows significantly better (up to 56%) AnTuTu 9 score – 819K vs 526K 19% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2400 MHz)

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Exynos 1380 526277 Dimensity 8100 +56% 819665 CPU - 196804 GPU - 313342 Memory - 140254 UX - 161901 Total score 526277 819665 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Exynos 1380 784 Dimensity 8100 +24% 973 Multi-Core Score Exynos 1380 2635 Dimensity 8100 +53% 4024

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Exynos 1380 n/a Dimensity 8100 5771 Stability - 98% Graphics test - 34 FPS Score - 5771

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile - 77 FPS

[Ultra] Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS

[Ultra] Fortnite - 26 FPS

[High] Shadowgun Legends - 74 FPS

[Ultra] World of Tanks Blitz - 98 FPS

[Ultra] Genshin Impact - 57 FPS

[Ultra] Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 59 FPS

[Ultra] Device - OnePlus Ace

Device - OnePlus Ace

1080 x 2412

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and Dimensity 8100

CPU Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78

4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78

4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2400 MHz 2850 MHz Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A L3 cache - 4 MB Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers TDP - 8 W

Graphics GPU name Mali-G68 MP5 Mali-G610 MC6 Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall 2 GPU frequency - 860 MHz Execution units 5 6 Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory frequency 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth - 51.2 Gbit/s Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2960 x 1440 Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity 4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 21 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps - Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps - Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.2 5.3 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced February 2023 March 2022 Class Mid range Flagship Model number - MT6895Z/TCZA Official page Samsung Exynos 1380 official site MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site