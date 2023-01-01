Exynos 1380 vs Dimensity 8100
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1380 (with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
55
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
39
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
58
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380
- Announced later
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
- Shows significantly better (up to 56%) AnTuTu 9 score – 819K vs 526K
- 19% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2400 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|196804
|GPU
|-
|313342
|Memory
|-
|140254
|UX
|-
|161901
|Total score
|526277
|819665
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
784
Dimensity 8100 +24%
973
Multi-Core Score
2635
Dimensity 8100 +53%
4024
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|34 FPS
|Score
|-
|5771
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|77 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|26 FPS
[High]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|74 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|98 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and Dimensity 8100
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2850 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MP5
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|-
|860 MHz
|Execution units
|5
|6
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|February 2023
|March 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MT6895Z/TCZA
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1380 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site
