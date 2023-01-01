Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1380 vs Dimensity 8100 – what's better?

Exynos 1380 vs Dimensity 8100

Exynos 1380
VS
Dimensity 8100
Exynos 1380
Dimensity 8100

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1380 (with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380
  • Announced later
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
  • Shows significantly better (up to 56%) AnTuTu 9 score – 819K vs 526K
  • 19% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2400 MHz)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1380
vs
Dimensity 8100

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1380
526277
Dimensity 8100 +56%
819665
CPU - 196804
GPU - 313342
Memory - 140254
UX - 161901
Total score 526277 819665
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1380
2635
Dimensity 8100 +53%
4024

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 34 FPS
Score - 5771

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 77 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[High]
Shadowgun Legends - 74 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 98 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412
Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and Dimensity 8100

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2850 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP - 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MP5 Mali-G610 MC6
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall 2
GPU frequency - 860 MHz
Execution units 5 6
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2023 March 2022
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number - MT6895Z/TCZA
Official page Samsung Exynos 1380 official site MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site

