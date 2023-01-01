Exynos 1380 vs Snapdragon 870
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1380 (with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
55
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
39
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
58
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 2-years and 2-months later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- 33% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2400 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 35%) AnTuTu 9 score – 708K vs 526K
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|191949
|GPU
|-
|246158
|Memory
|-
|114925
|UX
|-
|150623
|Total score
|526277
|708827
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
784
Snapdragon 870 +29%
1010
Multi-Core Score
2635
Snapdragon 870 +28%
3382
|Image compression
|-
|180.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|25 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|55.6 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|56.8 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|27 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.11 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|987.3 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|92%
|Graphics test
|-
|25 FPS
|Score
|-
|4282
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Ultra]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|102 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|107 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|49 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and Snapdragon 870
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MP5
|Adreno 650
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|675 MHz
|Execution units
|5
|2
|Shading units
|-
|512
|FLOPS
|-
|1372 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 698
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X55
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|February 2023
|January 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8250-AC
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1380 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1