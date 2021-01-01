Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2200 vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

Exynos 2200 vs A15 Bionic

Exynos 2200
VS
A15 Bionic
Exynos 2200
A15 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 2200 (Samsung Xclipse 920) with the older 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2200
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 21%) AnTuTu 9 score – 970K vs 803K
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Higher GPU frequency (~8%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 2200
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 2200 +21%
970047
A15 Bionic
803964
CPU - 216265
GPU - 339795
Memory - 112472
UX - 133063
Total score 970047 803964
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 2200
1108
A15 Bionic +57%
1741
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2200
3549
A15 Bionic +34%
4761

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 80%
Graphics test - 57 FPS
Score - 9594

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2200 and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 0 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency - 3223 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Samsung Xclipse 920 Apple GPU
GPU frequency 1300 MHz 1200 MHz
Execution units - 5
Shading units - 640
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Max bandwidth - 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 -
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced January 2022 September 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number s5e9925 APL1W07
Official page Samsung Exynos 2200 official site -

