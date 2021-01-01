Exynos 2200 vs A15 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 2200 (Samsung Xclipse 920) with the older 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
99
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
82
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
98
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2200
- Has 2 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Shows better (up to 21%) AnTuTu 9 score – 970K vs 803K
- Better instruction set architecture
- Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|216265
|GPU
|-
|339795
|Memory
|-
|112472
|UX
|-
|133063
|Total score
|970047
|803964
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1108
A15 Bionic +57%
1741
Multi-Core Score
3549
A15 Bionic +34%
4761
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|80%
|Graphics test
|-
|57 FPS
|Score
|-
|9594
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 2200 and A15 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 0 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|-
|3223 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|15 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Samsung Xclipse 920
|Apple GPU
|GPU frequency
|1300 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|5
|Shading units
|-
|640
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Max bandwidth
|-
|42.7 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|January 2022
|September 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|s5e9925
|APL1W07
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 2200 official site
|-
