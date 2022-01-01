Exynos 2200 vs A16 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 2200 (Samsung Xclipse 920) with the newer 6-core Apple A16 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
86
99
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
93
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
90
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2200
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
- 24% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 2800 MHz)
- Announced 8-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|223163
|242019
|GPU
|391575
|407261
|Memory
|175188
|167432
|UX
|154579
|145864
|Total score
|942552
|956255
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1145
A16 Bionic +63%
1861
Multi-Core Score
3534
A16 Bionic +47%
5198
3DMark
|Stability
|59%
|78%
|Graphics test
|39 FPS
|59 FPS
|Score
|6530
|9856
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 2200 and A16 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.52 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|3460 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|24 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|16 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Samsung Xclipse 920
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|RDNA 2
|-
|GPU frequency
|1300 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|24
|6
|Shading units
|384
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2796 x 1290
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 240FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|January 2022
|September 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|S5E9925
|-
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 2200 official site
|-
