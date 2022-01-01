Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2200 vs A16 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 2200 (Samsung Xclipse 920) with the newer 6-core Apple A16 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Samsung Exynos 2200
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
  • 24% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 2800 MHz)
  • Announced 8-months later

Benchmarks

SoC:
Exynos 2200
vs
A16 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

Exynos 2200
942552
A16 Bionic +1%
956255
CPU 223163 242019
GPU 391575 407261
Memory 175188 167432
UX 154579 145864
Total score 942552 956255
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Exynos 2200
1145
A16 Bionic +63%
1861
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2200
3534
A16 Bionic +47%
5198

3DMark

3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 2200
6530
A16 Bionic +51%
9856
Stability 59% 78%
Graphics test 39 FPS 59 FPS
Score 6530 9856

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.52 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2800 MHz 3460 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 24 MB
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count - 16 billion

Graphics

GPU name Samsung Xclipse 920 Apple GPU
Architecture RDNA 2 -
GPU frequency 1300 MHz -
Execution units 24 6
Shading units 384 -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2796 x 1290
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 240FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced January 2022 September 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number S5E9925 -
Official page Samsung Exynos 2200 official site -

