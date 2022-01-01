Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2200 vs Tensor G2 – what's better?

Exynos 2200 vs Tensor G2

Exynos 2200
VS
Tensor G2
Exynos 2200
Tensor G2

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2200 (with Samsung Xclipse 920 graphics) and Google Tensor G2 (Mali-G710 MP7). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2200
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 9 score – 942K vs 747K
Pros of Google Tensor G2
  • Announced 9-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 2200
vs
Tensor G2

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 2200 +26%
942552
Tensor G2
747935
CPU 223163 203616
GPU 391575 295372
Memory 175188 108654
UX 154579 142235
Total score 942552 747935
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 2200 +9%
1145
Tensor G2
1055
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2200 +10%
3534
Tensor G2
3212

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 2200 +2%
6530
Tensor G2
6409
Stability 59% 68%
Graphics test 39 FPS 38 FPS
Score 6530 6409

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2200 and Tensor G2

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.52 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A -
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Samsung Xclipse 920 Mali-G710 MP7
Architecture RDNA 2 Valhall
GPU frequency 1300 MHz -
Execution units 24 7
Shading units 384 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s -
Max size 24 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Next-gen Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 240FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced January 2022 October 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number S5E9925 -
Official page Samsung Exynos 2200 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
34 (81%)
8 (19%)
Total votes: 42

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 2200 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
2. Samsung Exynos 2200 vs Apple A15 Bionic
3. Samsung Exynos 2200 vs MediaTek Dimensity 8100
4. Google Tensor G2 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
5. Google Tensor G2 vs Apple A15 Bionic
6. Google Tensor G2 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Tensor G2 and Exynos 2200, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish