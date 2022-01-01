Exynos 2200 vs Tensor G2
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2200 (with Samsung Xclipse 920 graphics) and Google Tensor G2 (Mali-G710 MP7). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
86
79
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
93
89
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
92
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
90
86
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2200
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 9 score – 942K vs 747K
Pros of Google Tensor G2
- Announced 9-months later
Benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|223163
|203616
|GPU
|391575
|295372
|Memory
|175188
|108654
|UX
|154579
|142235
|Total score
|942552
|747935
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 2200 +9%
1145
1055
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2200 +10%
3534
3212
3DMark
|Stability
|59%
|68%
|Graphics test
|39 FPS
|38 FPS
|Score
|6530
|6409
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.52 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|-
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Samsung Xclipse 920
|Mali-G710 MP7
|Architecture
|RDNA 2
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|1300 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|24
|7
|Shading units
|384
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|24 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Next-gen Tensor Processing Unit
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 240FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|January 2022
|October 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|S5E9925
|-
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 2200 official site
|-
