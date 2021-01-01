Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2200 vs Snapdragon 865 – what's better?

Exynos 2200 vs Snapdragon 865

Exynos 2200
VS
Snapdragon 865
Exynos 2200
Snapdragon 865

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2200 (with Samsung Xclipse 920 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2200
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2.2x)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 47%) AnTuTu 9 score – 970K vs 658K
  • Announced 2-years and 2-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 2200
vs
Snapdragon 865

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 2200 +47%
970047
Snapdragon 865
658868
CPU - 185574
GPU - 217010
Memory - 112445
UX - 137783
Total score 970047 658868
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 2200 +19%
1108
Snapdragon 865
934
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2200 +3%
3549
Snapdragon 865
3459
Image compression - 164.1 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 26.1 images/s
Speech recognition - 49.6 words/s
Machine learning - 50 images/s
Camera shooting - 29.5 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.25 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 880 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 22 FPS
Score - 3813

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 61 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 30 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 865

CPU

Architecture 1x 0 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency - 2840 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 10.3 billion
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 650
Architecture - Adreno 600
GPU frequency 1300 MHz 587 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 512
FLOPS - 1228 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus - 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 698
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X55
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 2000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2022 December 2019
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number s5e9925 SM8250-AB
Official page Samsung Exynos 2200 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and Samsung Exynos 2200
2. Apple A15 Bionic and Samsung Exynos 2200
3. Samsung Exynos 2100 and Samsung Exynos 2200
4. MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and Samsung Exynos 2200
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
9. Samsung Exynos 990 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 2200, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish