Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 778G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (Adreno 642L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
29
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
63
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
- Higher GPU frequency (~73%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.6x) AnTuTu 9 score – 529K vs 204K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 8-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|58081
|159590
|GPU
|41393
|156380
|Memory
|42291
|88425
|UX
|61318
|123709
|Total score
|204632
|529047
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
328
Snapdragon 778G +138%
781
Multi-Core Score
1223
Snapdragon 778G +131%
2831
|Image compression
|74.7 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|11.7 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|25 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|17.7 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|8.82 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.24 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|434 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|31 FPS
[High]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|40 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|43 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|38 FPS
[High]
|-
|Device
|Samsung Galaxy A51
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Snapdragon 778G
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|8 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 642L
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|490 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|48
|384
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 770
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|3360 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 36MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X53
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|May 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E9611
|SM7325
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9611 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site
Cast your vote
4 (12.1%)
29 (87.9%)
Total votes: 33