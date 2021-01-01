Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 778G – what's better?

Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 778G

Exynos 9611
VS
Snapdragon 778G
Exynos 9611
Snapdragon 778G

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (Adreno 642L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
  • Higher GPU frequency (~73%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.6x) AnTuTu 9 score – 529K vs 204K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 8-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9611
vs
Snapdragon 778G

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9611
204632
Snapdragon 778G +159%
529047
CPU 58081 159590
GPU 41393 156380
Memory 42291 88425
UX 61318 123709
Total score 204632 529047
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9611
1223
Snapdragon 778G +131%
2831
Image compression 74.7 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 11.7 images/s -
Speech recognition 25 words/s -
Machine learning 17.7 images/s -
Camera shooting 8.82 images/s -
HTML 5 1.24 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 434 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 31 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 40 FPS
[Medium]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 43 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 38 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Samsung Galaxy A51
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Snapdragon 778G

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.4-A
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 8 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 642L
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 850 MHz 490 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 48 384
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 770
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 3360 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 36MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X53
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2019 May 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number S5E9611 SM7325
Official page Samsung Exynos 9611 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site

