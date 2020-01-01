Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9810 vs A12 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9810 (Mali-G72MP18) with the newer 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
  • Has 2 cores more
  • 16% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2490 MHz)
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
  • Performs 52% better in floating-point computations
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Supports 27% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 26.82 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 8 score – 405K vs 318K
  • Announced 8 months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9810
691
A12 Bionic +64%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810
2022
A12 Bionic +46%
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9810
318011
A12 Bionic +28%
405980

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and A12 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2900 MHz 2490 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72MP18 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
Architecture Bifrost -
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Cores 18 4
FLOPS 658 Gigaflops 1000 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 1x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 360 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2018 September 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9810 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A12 Bionic and Exynos 9810 or ask any questions
