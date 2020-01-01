Exynos 9810 vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9810 (Mali-G72MP18) with the newer 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
54
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
55
65
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
57
73
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
- Has 2 cores more
- 16% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2490 MHz)
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
- Performs 52% better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Supports 27% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 26.82 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 8 score – 405K vs 318K
- Announced 8 months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
691
A12 Bionic +64%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2022
A12 Bionic +46%
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
318011
A12 Bionic +28%
405980
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72MP18
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Cores
|18
|4
|FLOPS
|658 Gigaflops
|1000 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 360 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|September 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9810 official site
|-
