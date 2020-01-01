Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 720G – what's better?

Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 720G

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
  • Supports 216% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Performs 3.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 89%) AnTuTu 8 score – 532K vs 281K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~70%)
  • 19% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990 +62%
2777
Snapdragon 720G
1710
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +89%
532211
Snapdragon 720G
281076

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 720G

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 618
Architecture Valhall Adreno 600
GPU frequency 850 MHz 500 MHz
Cores 11 -
Number of ALUs - 128
FLOPS 1196 Gigaflops 386 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 5500 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 25MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 384 kHz/32 bit

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 X15
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced October 2019 January 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SM7125
Official page Samsung Exynos 990 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site

