Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 720G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
76
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
89
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
81
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
- Supports 216% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Performs 3.1x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 89%) AnTuTu 8 score – 532K vs 281K
- Higher GPU frequency (~70%)
- 19% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2300 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +66%
955
577
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990 +62%
2777
1710
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +89%
532211
281076
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|500 MHz
|Cores
|11
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|1196 Gigaflops
|386 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|5500 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|384 kHz/32 bit
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|January 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7125
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 990 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
Cast your vote
3 (60%)
2 (40%)
Total votes: 5