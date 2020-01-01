Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 990 vs Exynos 2100 – what's better?

Exynos 990 vs Exynos 2100

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Exynos 2100 (Mali-G78 MP22). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 2-months later
  • 6% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2730 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990
948
Exynos 2100 +17%
1110
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990
2753
Exynos 2100 +37%
3783
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990
531191
Exynos 2100
n/a

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Exynos 2100

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2900 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.4-A
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G78 MP22
Architecture Valhall Vallhall 2
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Execution units 11 22
Shading units 176 352
FLOPS 1196 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Ys
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 4096 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 25MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV -

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 -
4G support LTE Cat. 22 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2019 December 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 990 official site -

