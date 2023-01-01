Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs Dimensity 7200 – what's better?

Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs Dimensity 7200

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (Mali-G610 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Shows better (up to 36%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1090K vs 802K
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2800 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200
  • Announced 9-months later
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
vs
Dimensity 7200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 245800 -
GPU 471042 -
Memory 182183 -
UX 182969 -
Total score 1090660 802255
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 212.4 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 31.3 images/s -
Speech recognition 83.5 words/s -
Machine learning 85 images/s -
Camera shooting 43 images/s -
HTML 5 4.58 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 1260 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 61% -
Graphics test 57 FPS -
Score 9607 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 47 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 114 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 120 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Dimensity 7200

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.75 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv9-A
L3 cache 6 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 Mali-G610 MC4
Architecture Adreno 700 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 900 MHz -
Execution units - 4
Vulkan version 1.1 1.2
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon MediaTek APU 650
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2022 February 2023
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 official site MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site

