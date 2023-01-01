Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs Dimensity 7200
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (Mali-G610 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- Shows better (up to 36%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1090K vs 802K
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2800 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200
- Announced 9-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|245800
|-
|GPU
|471042
|-
|Memory
|182183
|-
|UX
|182969
|-
|Total score
|1090660
|802255
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1322
856
Multi-Core Score
4188
2313
|Image compression
|212.4 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|31.3 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|83.5 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|85 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|43 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|4.58 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|1260 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|61%
|-
|Graphics test
|57 FPS
|-
|Score
|9607
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|47 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|114 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|120 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Dimensity 7200
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.75 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv9-A
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 730
|Mali-G610 MC4
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|-
|4
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.2
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|MediaTek APU 650
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X65
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|February 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site
