Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Unisoc T820 vs Snapdragon 695 – what's better?

Unisoc T820 vs Snapdragon 695

Unisoc T820
VS
Snapdragon 695
Unisoc T820
Snapdragon 695

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc T820 (with Mali-G57 MP4 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments (1)

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc T820
  • 23% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 23%) AnTuTu 9 score – 487K vs 397K
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • Higher GPU frequency (~22%)
Promotion

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Unisoc T820
vs
Snapdragon 695

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Unisoc T820 +23%
487962
Snapdragon 695
397762
CPU - 126179
GPU - 100230
Memory - 57006
UX - 115688
Total score 487962 397762
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Unisoc T820 +14%
2278
Snapdragon 695
2005
Promotion

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Score - 1215

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 66 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite - 24 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 67 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 19 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 42 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Unisoc T820 and Snapdragon 695

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.7 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2700 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP - 4 W
Manufacturing TSMC TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MP4 Adreno 619
Architecture Valhall 1st gen Adreno 600
GPU frequency 780 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units 64 128
Total shaders 256 256
FLOPS 435.2 Gigaflops 486.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.3 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version - 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 32 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3440 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Makalu IVY510 Snapdragon X51
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 1500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2022 October 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - SM6375
Official page Unisoc T820 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
28 (63.6%)
16 (36.4%)
Total votes: 44

Related Comparisons

1. Unisoc T820 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
2. Unisoc T820 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
3. Unisoc T820 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
4. Unisoc T820 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
5. Unisoc T820 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 vs MediaTek Dimensity 6020
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 vs MediaTek Dimensity 700
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 vs Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 vs MediaTek Dimensity 1080
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 vs Snapdragon 778G
Compare other chipsets (160+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 695 and Unisoc T820, or ask any questions
Avatar
Techy3.0 (Mediatek) 11 September 2023 14:12
Unisoc is all the way a better ISP and the best budget-friendly midrange chipset.
+1 Reply
Promotion
EnglishРусский