Unisoc T820 vs Snapdragon 695
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc T820 (with Mali-G57 MP4 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
50
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
29
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
81
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
49
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc T820
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2200 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 23%) AnTuTu 9 score – 487K vs 397K
- Announced 1-year and 1-month later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
- Higher GPU frequency (~22%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|126179
|GPU
|-
|100230
|Memory
|-
|57006
|UX
|-
|115688
|Total score
|487962
|397762
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
646
Snapdragon 695 +7%
693
Multi-Core Score
Unisoc T820 +14%
2278
2005
3DMark
|Graphics test
|-
|7 FPS
|Score
|-
|1215
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|66 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Low]
|Fortnite
|-
|24 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|67 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|19 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Unisoc T820 and Snapdragon 695
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.7 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2700 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|4 W
|Manufacturing
|TSMC
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MP4
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Valhall 1st gen
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|780 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|2
|Shading units
|64
|128
|Total shaders
|256
|256
|FLOPS
|435.2 Gigaflops
|486.4 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|-
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|32 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3440 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Makalu IVY510
|Snapdragon X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 1500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2022
|October 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM6375
|Official page
|Unisoc T820 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site
