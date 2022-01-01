AMD Ryzen 5 5600H vs Ryzen 5 5600G VS AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 5 5600G We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H (laptop) against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 5 5600G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5600G and 5600H Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600G – 54 vs 65 Watt

More than 10° C higher critical temperature Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Unlocked multiplier

10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1511 vs 1369 points

5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

General Vendor AMD AMD Released January 12, 2021 April 13, 2021 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Cezanne Cezanne Socket FP6 AM4 Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7 Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.9 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 33x 39x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes Power Transistors - 10.7 billions Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm TDP 35-54 W 45-65 W Max. temperature 105°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1800 MHz 1900 MHz Shading Units 448 448 TMUs 28 28 ROPs 7 7 TGP 10-45 W 10-45 W iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 5 5600H 1.108 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 5600G 1.108 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support Yes No Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 24