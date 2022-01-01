AMD Ryzen 5 5600H vs Ryzen 5 5600G
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H (laptop) against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 5 5600G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600G – 54 vs 65 Watt
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1511 vs 1369 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1375
Ryzen 5 5600G +9%
1495
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10040
Ryzen 5 5600G +12%
11272
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2994
Ryzen 5 5600G +7%
3203
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17257
Ryzen 5 5600G +16%
19950
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1371
Ryzen 5 5600G +11%
1518
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6087
Ryzen 5 5600G +26%
7663
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Cezanne
|Cezanne
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|39x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-54 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1800 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|448
|448
|TMUs
|28
|28
|ROPs
|7
|7
|TGP
|10-45 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|24
