We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H (laptop) against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 5 5600G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600G and 5600H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600G – 54 vs 65 Watt
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1511 vs 1369 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H
10040
Ryzen 5 5600G +12%
11272
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H
17257
Ryzen 5 5600G +16%
19950
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H
1371
Ryzen 5 5600G +11%
1518
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H
6087
Ryzen 5 5600G +26%
7663
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H and Ryzen 5 5600G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 April 13, 2021
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Cezanne Cezanne
Socket FP6 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 39x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-54 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1800 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 448 448
TMUs 28 28
ROPs 7 7
TGP 10-45 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600H
1.108 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600G
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or Ryzen 5 5600H?
