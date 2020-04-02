Intel Core i5 10300H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 10300H with 4-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 45 vs 54 Watt
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1372 vs 1075 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
454
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2146
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2693
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8870
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1094
Ryzen 5 5600H +27%
1394
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3643
Ryzen 5 5600H +57%
5726
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|January 1, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 3
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
