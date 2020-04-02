Intel Core i7 10750H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 45 vs 54 Watt
- 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1372 vs 1203 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
491
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2735
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2767
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12802
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1226
Ryzen 5 5600H +14%
1394
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +5%
6035
5726
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|January 1, 2021
|Launch price
|395 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-10750H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1