Home > Smartphone processors comparison > A14 Bionic vs A12 Bionic – what's better?

A14 Bionic vs A12 Bionic

A14 Bionic
A14 Bionic
VS
A12 Bionic
A12 Bionic

We compared two 6-core processors: Apple A14 Bionic (with Apple GPU graphics) and A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
  • Announced 2 years later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 43%) AnTuTu 8 score – 579K vs 405K
  • 24% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2490 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A14 Bionic +41%
1601
A12 Bionic
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
A14 Bionic +40%
4133
A12 Bionic
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
A14 Bionic +43%
579122
A12 Bionic
405980

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of A14 Bionic and A12 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 3.1 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.8 GHz – Thunder		 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
Cores 6 6
Frequency 3100 MHz 2490 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 11.8 billion 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Apple GPU Apple A12 Bionic GPU
Cores 4 4
FLOPS - 1000 Gigaflops
Vulkan version - 1.1
OpenCL version - 2.0
DirectX version - 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus - 1x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size - 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Engine Yes
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Max display resolution 2732 x 2048 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution - 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+ Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2020 September 2018
Class Flagship Flagship

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
30 (71.4%)
12 (28.6%)
Total votes: 42

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A12 Bionic and A14 Bionic or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish