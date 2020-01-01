A14 Bionic vs A12 Bionic
We compared two 6-core processors: Apple A14 Bionic (with Apple GPU graphics) and A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
95
70
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
98
65
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
94
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
96
71
Key Differences
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
- Announced 2 years later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 43%) AnTuTu 8 score – 579K vs 405K
- 24% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2490 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A14 Bionic +41%
1601
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
A14 Bionic +40%
4133
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
A14 Bionic +43%
579122
405980
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 3.1 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.8 GHz – Thunder
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|6
|6
|Frequency
|3100 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|11.8 billion
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Apple GPU
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Cores
|4
|4
|FLOPS
|-
|1000 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|-
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|-
|2.0
|DirectX version
|-
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|-
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Engine
|Yes
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2732 x 2048
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|-
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
|Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2020
|September 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
