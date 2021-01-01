Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 1200 vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

Dimensity 1200 vs A15 Bionic

Dimensity 1200
VS
A15 Bionic
Dimensity 1200
A15 Bionic

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 9 score – 840K vs 669K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • Announced 8-months later
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 3000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 1200
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 1200
669949
A15 Bionic +26%
840854
CPU 170589 214698
GPU 233643 324552
Memory 118786 167472
UX 145445 132953
Total score 669949 840854
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 1200
992
A15 Bionic +78%
1764
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 1200
3330
A15 Bionic +46%
4862

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 68 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[High]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 71 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 88 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Oppo Realme GT Neo
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1200 and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.2 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.8 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 3000 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15 billion
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MC9 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall -
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Execution units 9 5
Shading units 144 -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory frequency 4266 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 -
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP -
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1600 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced January 2021 September 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MT6893 APL1W05
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
14 (51.9%)
13 (48.1%)
Total votes: 27

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A15 Bionic and Dimensity 1200, or ask any questions
