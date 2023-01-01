Dimensity 1200 vs A17 Pro
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MP9) with the newer 6-core Apple A17 Pro (Apple A17 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
98
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A17 Pro
- Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 10 score – 1568K vs 729K
- Has a smaller size transistor (3 versus 6 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~64%)
- Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s)
- Announced 2-years and 8-months later
- 26% higher CPU clock speed (3780 vs 3000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Promotion
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 10
|CPU
|223997
|373446
|GPU
|188405
|579682
|Memory
|134291
|283791
|UX
|184083
|341416
|Total score
|729113
|1568646
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 6
Single-Core Score
1108
A17 Pro +165%
2934
Multi-Core Score
3165
A17 Pro +133%
7374
|Asset compression
|159.5 MB/sec
|260.8 MB/sec
|HTML 5 Browser
|94.9 pages/sec
|169.6 pages/sec
|PDF Renderer
|135.9 Mpixels/sec
|178.5 Mpixels/sec
|Image detection
|60.2 images/sec
|173.5 images/sec
|HDR
|106.8 Mpixels/sec
|232.4 Mpixels/sec
|Background blur
|9.41 images/sec
|27.9 images/sec
|Photo processing
|31.7 images/sec
|79.1 images/sec
|Ray tracing
|4.48 Mpixels/sec
|7.58 Mpixels/sec
Promotion
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|-
|Score
|4227
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|68 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[High]
|-
|Fortnite
|28 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|71 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Oppo Realme GT Neo
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1200 and A17 Pro
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.78 GHz –
4x 2.02 GHz –
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|3000 MHz
|3780 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|32 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|320 KB
|16 MB
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Process
|6 nanometers
|3 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|19 billion
|TDP
|-
|8 W
|Manufacturing
|TSMC
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP9
|Apple A17 GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 1st gen
|Apple GPU
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Execution units
|9
|6
|Shading units
|64
|128
|Total shaders
|576
|768
|FLOPS
|979.2 Gigaflops
|2147.2 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|MediaTek APU 3.0
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|-
Connectivity
|Modem
|Helio M70
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 3500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|September 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6893
|APL1V02
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1