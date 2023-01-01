Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 1200 vs A17 Pro – what's better?

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MP9) with the newer 6-core Apple A17 Pro (Apple A17 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A17 Pro
  • Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 10 score – 1568K vs 729K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (3 versus 6 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~64%)
  • Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s)
  • Announced 2-years and 8-months later
  • 26% higher CPU clock speed (3780 vs 3000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 1200
vs
A17 Pro

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 1200
729113
A17 Pro +115%
1568646
CPU 223997 373446
GPU 188405 579682
Memory 134291 283791
UX 184083 341416
Total score 729113 1568646
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 1200
1108
A17 Pro +165%
2934
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 1200
3165
A17 Pro +133%
7374
Asset compression 159.5 MB/sec 260.8 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 94.9 pages/sec 169.6 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 135.9 Mpixels/sec 178.5 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 60.2 images/sec 173.5 images/sec
HDR 106.8 Mpixels/sec 232.4 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 9.41 images/sec 27.9 images/sec
Photo processing 31.7 images/sec 79.1 images/sec
Ray tracing 4.48 Mpixels/sec 7.58 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 25 FPS -
Score 4227 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 68 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[High]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 71 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 88 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Oppo Realme GT Neo
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1200 and A17 Pro

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.78 GHz –
4x 2.02 GHz –
Cores 8 6
Frequency 3000 MHz 3780 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache 32 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 320 KB 16 MB
L3 cache 8 MB -
Process 6 nanometers 3 nanometers
Transistor count - 19 billion
TDP - 8 W
Manufacturing TSMC TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP9 Apple A17 GPU
Architecture Valhall 1st gen Apple GPU
GPU frequency 850 MHz 1398 MHz
Execution units 9 6
Shading units 64 128
Total shaders 576 768
FLOPS 979.2 Gigaflops 2147.2 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.3 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 3.0 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 -
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP -
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV -

Connectivity

Modem Helio M70 -
4G support LTE Cat. 19 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 4700 Mbps Up to 7500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 3500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2021 September 2023
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MT6893 APL1V02
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A17 Pro and Dimensity 1200, or ask any questions
