We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra (with Mali-G610 MP4 graphics) and Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 43%) AnTuTu 10 score – 760K vs 531K
  • Announced 11-months later
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 7200 Ultra
vs
Dimensity 1080

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 238522 177132
GPU 182820 112841
Memory 164843 106425
UX 181525 139138
Total score 760778 531332
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Asset compression 120.2 MB/sec 120.5 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 83.7 pages/sec 63 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 94.9 Mpixels/sec 91.2 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 59.7 images/sec 45.8 images/sec
HDR 81.9 Mpixels/sec 75.8 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 7.8 images/sec 6.73 images/sec
Photo processing 25.1 images/sec 21.6 images/sec
Ray tracing 3.26 Mpixels/sec 3.29 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 13 FPS
Score - 2302

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 38 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Ultra]
Shadowgun Legends - 62 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 83 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 37 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 86 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 7200 Ultra and Dimensity 1080

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 5 W 4 W
Manufacturing TSMC TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G610 MP4 Mali-G68 MP4
Architecture Valhall 3rd gen Valhall 2nd gen
GPU frequency - 800 MHz
Execution units 4 4
FLOPS - 686 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.3 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 650 MediaTek APU 3.0
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 4700 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2023 October 2022
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - MT6877V/TTZA
Official page - MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1080 and Dimensity 7200 Ultra, or ask any questions
