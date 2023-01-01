Dimensity 8100 vs A17 Pro
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MP6) with the newer 6-core Apple A17 Pro (Apple A17 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
98
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A17 Pro
- Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 10 score – 1568K vs 861K
- Has a smaller size transistor (3 versus 5 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~63%)
- Performs 64% better in floating-point computations
- 33% higher CPU clock speed (3780 vs 2850 MHz)
- Announced 1-year and 7-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 10
|CPU
|264317
|373446
|GPU
|213797
|579682
|Memory
|179911
|283791
|UX
|208619
|341416
|Total score
|861913
|1568646
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 6
Single-Core Score
1138
A17 Pro +158%
2934
Multi-Core Score
3607
A17 Pro +104%
7374
|Asset compression
|165.4 MB/sec
|260.8 MB/sec
|HTML 5 Browser
|110.2 pages/sec
|169.6 pages/sec
|PDF Renderer
|139.8 Mpixels/sec
|178.5 Mpixels/sec
|Image detection
|79.5 images/sec
|173.5 images/sec
|HDR
|116.3 Mpixels/sec
|232.4 Mpixels/sec
|Background blur
|10.3 images/sec
|27.9 images/sec
|Photo processing
|30 images/sec
|79.1 images/sec
|Ray tracing
|4.71 Mpixels/sec
|7.58 Mpixels/sec
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|34 FPS
|-
|Score
|5766
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|77 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[High]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|74 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|98 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8100 and A17 Pro
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.78 GHz –
4x 2.02 GHz –
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2850 MHz
|3780 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|16 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|3 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|19 billion
|TDP
|6 W
|8 W
|Manufacturing
|TSMC
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G610 MP6
|Apple A17 GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 3rd gen
|Apple GPU
|GPU frequency
|860 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Execution units
|6
|6
|Shading units
|-
|128
|Total shaders
|-
|768
|FLOPS
|1309 Gigaflops
|2147.2 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|-
Connectivity
|Modem
|MediaTek UltraSave 2.0
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 3500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2022
|September 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6895Z/TCZA
|APL1V02
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site
|-
Further details
Notes on Dimensity 8100:
- There are "Max" and "Ultra" versions which are basically all the same. The Dimensity 8100 Ultra features optimized software, while the Dimensity 8100 Max boosts the clock from 2.85 GHz to 2.9 GHz.
