We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MP6) with the newer 6-core Apple A17 Pro (Apple A17 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A17 Pro
  • Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 10 score – 1568K vs 861K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (3 versus 5 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~63%)
  • Performs 64% better in floating-point computations
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (3780 vs 2850 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 7-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 8100
vs
A17 Pro

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 8100
861913
A17 Pro +82%
1568646
CPU 264317 373446
GPU 213797 579682
Memory 179911 283791
UX 208619 341416
Total score 861913 1568646
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 8100
1138
A17 Pro +158%
2934
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 8100
3607
A17 Pro +104%
7374
Asset compression 165.4 MB/sec 260.8 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 110.2 pages/sec 169.6 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 139.8 Mpixels/sec 178.5 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 79.5 images/sec 173.5 images/sec
HDR 116.3 Mpixels/sec 232.4 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 10.3 images/sec 27.9 images/sec
Photo processing 30 images/sec 79.1 images/sec
Ray tracing 4.71 Mpixels/sec 7.58 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 34 FPS -
Score 5766 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 77 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[High]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 74 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 98 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 57 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8100 and A17 Pro

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.78 GHz –
4x 2.02 GHz –
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2850 MHz 3780 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 16 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 3 nanometers
Transistor count - 19 billion
TDP 6 W 8 W
Manufacturing TSMC TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G610 MP6 Apple A17 GPU
Architecture Valhall 3rd gen Apple GPU
GPU frequency 860 MHz 1398 MHz
Execution units 6 6
Shading units - 128
Total shaders - 768
FLOPS 1309 Gigaflops 2147.2 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.3 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 -
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP -
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC -

Connectivity

Modem MediaTek UltraSave 2.0 -
4G support LTE Cat. 21 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 4700 Mbps Up to 7500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 3500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2022 September 2023
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MT6895Z/TCZA APL1V02
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site -
Further details
Notes on Dimensity 8100:
    - There are "Max" and "Ultra" versions which are basically all the same. The Dimensity 8100 Ultra features optimized software, while the Dimensity 8100 Max boosts the clock from 2.85 GHz to 2.9 GHz.

