Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 695 vs Dimensity 7200 Ultra – what's better?

Snapdragon 695 vs Dimensity 7200 Ultra

Snapdragon 695
VS
Dimensity 7200 Ultra
Snapdragon 695
Dimensity 7200 Ultra

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra (Mali-G610 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v10
  5. GeekBench 6
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra
  • Supports 201% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 75%) AnTuTu 10 score – 760K vs 435K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • 27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 11-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Promotion

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 695
vs
Dimensity 7200 Ultra

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 153615 238522
GPU 81726 182820
Memory 97539 164843
UX 106511 181525
Total score 435422 760778
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Asset compression 106.3 MB/sec 120.2 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 58.3 pages/sec 83.7 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 79.4 Mpixels/sec 94.9 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 43.4 images/sec 59.7 images/sec
HDR 68.1 Mpixels/sec 81.9 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 6.37 images/sec 7.8 images/sec
Photo processing 20.9 images/sec 25.1 images/sec
Ray tracing 2.86 Mpixels/sec 3.26 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
Promotion

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Score 1201 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 66 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Low]		 -
Fortnite 24 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 67 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 57 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 19 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 695 and Dimensity 7200 Ultra

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP 4 W 5 W
Manufacturing TSMC TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G610 MP4
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 3rd gen
GPU frequency 950 MHz -
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 128 -
Total shaders 256 -
FLOPS 486.4 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12.1 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 MediaTek APU 650
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1500 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2021 September 2023
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6375 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 695 or Snapdragon 778G
2. Snapdragon 695 or Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
3. Snapdragon 695 or Dimensity 920
4. Snapdragon 695 or Dimensity 6020
5. Snapdragon 695 or Helio G99
6. Dimensity 7200 Ultra or Snapdragon 778G
7. Dimensity 7200 Ultra or Dimensity 1080
8. Dimensity 7200 Ultra or Dimensity 7200
9. Dimensity 7200 Ultra or Dimensity 7050
10. Dimensity 7200 Ultra or Dimensity 1300
Compare other chipsets (160+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 7200 Ultra and Snapdragon 695, or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский