Snapdragon 695 vs Dimensity 7200 Ultra
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra (Mali-G610 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra
- Supports 201% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 75%) AnTuTu 10 score – 760K vs 435K
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- 27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz)
- Announced 1-year and 11-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 10
|CPU
|153615
|238522
|GPU
|81726
|182820
|Memory
|97539
|164843
|UX
|106511
|181525
|Total score
|435422
|760778
GeekBench 6
Single-Core Score
905
Dimensity 7200 Ultra +24%
1125
Multi-Core Score
2120
Dimensity 7200 Ultra +28%
2705
|Asset compression
|106.3 MB/sec
|120.2 MB/sec
|HTML 5 Browser
|58.3 pages/sec
|83.7 pages/sec
|PDF Renderer
|79.4 Mpixels/sec
|94.9 Mpixels/sec
|Image detection
|43.4 images/sec
|59.7 images/sec
|HDR
|68.1 Mpixels/sec
|81.9 Mpixels/sec
|Background blur
|6.37 images/sec
|7.8 images/sec
|Photo processing
|20.9 images/sec
|25.1 images/sec
|Ray tracing
|2.86 Mpixels/sec
|3.26 Mpixels/sec
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|-
|Score
|1201
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|66 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Fortnite
|24 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|67 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|19 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 695 and Dimensity 7200 Ultra
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|TDP
|4 W
|5 W
|Manufacturing
|TSMC
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G610 MP4
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 3rd gen
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|128
|-
|Total shaders
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|486.4 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.3
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12.1
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|MediaTek APU 650
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1500 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|September 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM6375
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site
|-
