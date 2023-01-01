Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 8100 VS Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Dimensity 8100 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (with Adreno 644 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm) Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 25.6 GB/s)

Shows significantly better (up to 45%) AnTuTu 9 score – 808K vs 557K 19% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2400 MHz)

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 557030 Dimensity 8100 +45% 808326 CPU 177123 196804 GPU 162367 313342 Memory 101455 140254 UX 120496 161901 Total score 557030 808326 Submit your AnTuTu result

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 3092 Dimensity 8100 +87% 5770 Stability 99% 98% Graphics test 18 FPS 34 FPS Score 3092 5770

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile - 77 FPS

[Ultra] Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS

[Ultra] Fortnite - 26 FPS

[High] Shadowgun Legends - 74 FPS

[Ultra] World of Tanks Blitz - 98 FPS

[Ultra] Genshin Impact - 57 FPS

[Ultra] Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 59 FPS

[Ultra] Device - OnePlus Ace

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and Dimensity 8100

CPU Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710

3x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A710

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510 4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78

4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2400 MHz 2850 MHz Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A L2 cache 3 MB - L3 cache - 4 MB Process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers TDP 5 W 8 W

Graphics GPU name Adreno 644 Mali-G610 MC6 Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2 GPU frequency - 860 MHz Execution units - 6 Shading units 384 - Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 2960 x 1440 Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity Modem X62 - 4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 21 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 4400 Mbps - Upload speed Up to 1600 Mbps - Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.3 5.3 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced May 2022 March 2022 Class Mid range Flagship Model number SM7450-AB MT6895Z/TCZA Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 official site MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site