Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 8100
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (with Adreno 644 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 25.6 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 45%) AnTuTu 9 score – 808K vs 557K
- 19% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2400 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|177123
|196804
|GPU
|162367
|313342
|Memory
|101455
|140254
|UX
|120496
|161901
|Total score
|557030
|808326
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 8100 +14%
950
Multi-Core Score
3086
Dimensity 8100 +23%
3791
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|98%
|Graphics test
|18 FPS
|34 FPS
|Score
|3092
|5770
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|77 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|26 FPS
[High]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|74 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|98 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and Dimensity 8100
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2850 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 644
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|-
|860 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|6
|Shading units
|384
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1600
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X62
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 4400 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|March 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7450-AB
|MT6895Z/TCZA
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site
