We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 (Adreno 725) with the newer 6-core Apple A17 Pro (Apple A17 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A17 Pro
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2.4x)
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 25.6 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 41%) AnTuTu 10 score – 1568K vs 1109K
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (3780 vs 2910 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (3 versus 4 nm)
  • Performs 21% better in floating-point computations
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
vs
A17 Pro

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
1109000
A17 Pro +41%
1568646
CPU 344422 373446
GPU 337546 579682
Memory 197274 283791
UX 230325 341416
Total score 1109000 1568646
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Asset compression 176.4 MB/sec 260.8 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 115.8 pages/sec 169.6 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 157.2 Mpixels/sec 178.5 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 114 images/sec 173.5 images/sec
HDR 134.1 Mpixels/sec 232.4 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 16.2 images/sec 27.9 images/sec
Photo processing 41.8 images/sec 79.1 images/sec
Ray tracing 4.67 Mpixels/sec 7.58 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 85% -
Graphics test 45 FPS -
Score 7628 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 77 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 38 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 81 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 116 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 53 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 114 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco F5
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 and A17 Pro

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.91 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.49 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 3.78 GHz –
4x 2.02 GHz –
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2910 MHz 3780 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache 1024 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 16 MB
L3 cache 8 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 3 nanometers
Transistor count 10.2 billion 19 billion
TDP 6 W 8 W
Manufacturing TSMC TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 725 Apple A17 GPU
Architecture Adreno 700 Apple GPU
GPU frequency 580 MHz 1398 MHz
Execution units 2 6
Shading units 768 128
Total shaders 1536 768
FLOPS 1781.7 Gigaflops 2147.2 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12.1 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 -
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP -
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV -

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X62 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 4400 Mbps Up to 7500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1600 Mbps Up to 3500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2023 September 2023
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7475-AB APL1V02
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A17 Pro and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2, or ask any questions
