Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 vs A17 Pro
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 (Adreno 725) with the newer 6-core Apple A17 Pro (Apple A17 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A17 Pro
- Higher GPU frequency (~2.4x)
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 25.6 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 41%) AnTuTu 10 score – 1568K vs 1109K
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (3780 vs 2910 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (3 versus 4 nm)
- Performs 21% better in floating-point computations
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 10
|CPU
|344422
|373446
|GPU
|337546
|579682
|Memory
|197274
|283791
|UX
|230325
|341416
|Total score
|1109000
|1568646
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 6
Single-Core Score
A17 Pro +74%
2934
Multi-Core Score
A17 Pro +68%
7374
|Asset compression
|176.4 MB/sec
|260.8 MB/sec
|HTML 5 Browser
|115.8 pages/sec
|169.6 pages/sec
|PDF Renderer
|157.2 Mpixels/sec
|178.5 Mpixels/sec
|Image detection
|114 images/sec
|173.5 images/sec
|HDR
|134.1 Mpixels/sec
|232.4 Mpixels/sec
|Background blur
|16.2 images/sec
|27.9 images/sec
|Photo processing
|41.8 images/sec
|79.1 images/sec
|Ray tracing
|4.67 Mpixels/sec
|7.58 Mpixels/sec
3DMark
|Stability
|85%
|-
|Graphics test
|45 FPS
|-
|Score
|7628
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|77 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|38 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|81 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|116 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|53 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|114 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco F5
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 and A17 Pro
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.91 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.49 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 3.78 GHz –
4x 2.02 GHz –
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2910 MHz
|3780 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|1024 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|16 MB
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|3 nanometers
|Transistor count
|10.2 billion
|19 billion
|TDP
|6 W
|8 W
|Manufacturing
|TSMC
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 725
|Apple A17 GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Apple GPU
|GPU frequency
|580 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|6
|Shading units
|768
|128
|Total shaders
|1536
|768
|FLOPS
|1781.7 Gigaflops
|2147.2 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12.1
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1600
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|-
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X62
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 4400 Mbps
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Up to 3500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2023
|September 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7475-AB
|APL1V02
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 official site
|-
