Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 888 Plus vs Dimensity 1080 – what's better?

Snapdragon 888 Plus vs Dimensity 1080

Snapdragon 888 Plus
VS
Dimensity 1080
Snapdragon 888 Plus
Dimensity 1080

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus (with Adreno 660 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
  • Shows significantly better (up to 57%) AnTuTu 9 score – 824K vs 525K
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2995 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 888 Plus
vs
Dimensity 1080

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 888 Plus +57%
824873
Dimensity 1080
525002
CPU 201529 142334
GPU 313795 140609
Memory 141822 108237
UX 168090 139021
Total score 824873 525002
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 32 FPS 13 FPS
Score 5457 2287

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 Plus and Dimensity 1080

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.995 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2995 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 10 billion -
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 840 MHz -
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 512 64
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s -
Max size 24 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 MediaTek APU 3.0
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 -
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X60 -
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced June 2021 October 2022
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8350-AC MT6877V/TTZA
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus official site MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
7 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 7

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs 888 Plus
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 vs 888 Plus
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 vs MediaTek Dimensity 1080
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G vs MediaTek Dimensity 1080
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 vs MediaTek Dimensity 1080
6. MediaTek Dimensity 1200 vs Dimensity 1080
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 vs MediaTek Dimensity 1080
8. MediaTek Dimensity 920 vs Dimensity 1080
9. MediaTek Dimensity 8100 vs Dimensity 1080
Compare other chipsets (140+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1080 and Snapdragon 888 Plus, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish