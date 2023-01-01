Snapdragon 888 Plus vs Dimensity 1080
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus (with Adreno 660 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
- Shows significantly better (up to 57%) AnTuTu 9 score – 824K vs 525K
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2995 vs 2600 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|201529
|142334
|GPU
|313795
|140609
|Memory
|141822
|108237
|UX
|168090
|139021
|Total score
|824873
|525002
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 Plus +44%
1169
810
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 Plus +59%
3612
2278
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|99%
|Graphics test
|32 FPS
|13 FPS
|Score
|5457
|2287
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 Plus and Dimensity 1080
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.995 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2995 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|10 billion
|-
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|840 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|512
|64
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|24 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 780
|MediaTek APU 3.0
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|June 2021
|October 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8350-AC
|MT6877V/TTZA
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site
