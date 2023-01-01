Exynos 1380 vs Snapdragon 695 VS Exynos 1380 Snapdragon 695 We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1380 (with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Exynos 1380 +33% 530055 Snapdragon 695 399647 CPU - 123304 GPU - 99867 Memory - 62022 UX - 112392 Total score 530055 399647 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Exynos 1380 +12% 780 Snapdragon 695 698 Multi-Core Score Exynos 1380 +30% 2623 Snapdragon 695 2023

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Exynos 1380 n/a Snapdragon 695 1201 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 7 FPS Score - 1201

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile - 66 FPS

[Low] Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS

[Low] Fortnite - 24 FPS

[Low] Shadowgun Legends - 67 FPS

[Low] World of Tanks Blitz - 57 FPS

[Ultra] Genshin Impact - 19 FPS

[Low] Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 42 FPS

[Ultra] Device - Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro

1080 x 2400 We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and Snapdragon 695

CPU Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78

4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)

6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55) Cores 8 8 Frequency 2400 MHz 2200 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A Process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics GPU name Mali-G68 MP5 Adreno 619 Architecture Valhall 2 Adreno 600 GPU frequency 950 MHz 840 MHz Execution units 5 - Shading units - 128 FLOPS 608 Gigaflops 536 Gigaflops Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth - 17 Gbit/s Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 686 Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem - Snapdragon X51 4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 3790 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 5 Bluetooth 5.2 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info Announced February 2023 October 2021 Class Mid range Mid range Model number S5E8835 SM6375 Official page Samsung Exynos 1380 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site