Exynos 1380 vs Exynos 1330 VS Exynos 1380 Exynos 1330 We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1380 (with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics) and Exynos 1330 (Mali G68 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380 Shows better (up to 27%) AnTuTu 9 score – 530K vs 417K

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Exynos 1380 +27% 530055 Exynos 1330 417439 CPU - 135870 GPU - 84351 Memory - 79123 UX - 116666 Total score 530055 417439 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Exynos 1380 +4% 780 Exynos 1330 747 Multi-Core Score Exynos 1380 +4% 2623 Exynos 1330 2511

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and Exynos 1330

CPU Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78

4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2400 MHz 2400 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers

Graphics GPU name Mali-G68 MP5 Mali G68 MP2 Architecture Valhall 2 Valhal 2 GPU frequency 950 MHz - Execution units 5 2 FLOPS 608 Gigaflops - Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2960 x 1440 Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP8 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity 4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 3790 Mbps Up to 2550 Mbps Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 1280 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 5 Bluetooth 5.2 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info Announced February 2023 February 2023 Class Mid range Mid range Model number S5E8835 S5E8535 Official page Samsung Exynos 1380 official site Samsung Exynos 1330 official site