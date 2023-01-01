Exynos 1380 vs Exynos 1330
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1380 (with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics) and Exynos 1330 (Mali G68 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
56
49
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
39
26
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
58
51
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380
- Shows better (up to 27%) AnTuTu 9 score – 530K vs 417K
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|135870
|GPU
|-
|84351
|Memory
|-
|79123
|UX
|-
|116666
|Total score
|530055
|417439
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1380 +4%
780
747
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1380 +4%
2623
2511
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and Exynos 1330
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MP5
|Mali G68 MP2
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Valhal 2
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|5
|2
|FLOPS
|608 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3790 Mbps
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2023
|February 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E8835
|S5E8535
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1380 official site
|Samsung Exynos 1330 official site
Cast your vote
12 (75%)
4 (25%)
Total votes: 16