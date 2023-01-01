Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1380 vs Exynos 1330 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1380 (with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics) and Exynos 1330 (Mali G68 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380
  • Shows better (up to 27%) AnTuTu 9 score – 530K vs 417K
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1380
vs
Exynos 1330

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1380 +27%
530055
Exynos 1330
417439
CPU - 135870
GPU - 84351
Memory - 79123
UX - 116666
Total score 530055 417439
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1380 +4%
780
Exynos 1330
747
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1380 +4%
2623
Exynos 1330
2511

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and Exynos 1330

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MP5 Mali G68 MP2
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhal 2
GPU frequency 950 MHz -
Execution units 5 2
FLOPS 608 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP8
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3790 Mbps Up to 2550 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 1280 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2023 February 2023
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number S5E8835 S5E8535
Official page Samsung Exynos 1380 official site Samsung Exynos 1330 official site

