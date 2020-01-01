Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2100 vs A14 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 2100 (Mali-G78 MP22) with the older 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
  • Has 2 more cores

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 2100
1110
A14 Bionic +45%
1608
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 2100
3783
A14 Bionic +3%
3880
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 2100
n/a
A14 Bionic
607816

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and A14 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55		 2x 2.99 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2900 MHz 2990 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.4-A
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 11.8 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP22 Apple GPU
Architecture Vallhall 2 -
Execution units 22 4
Shading units 352 -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz -
Max bandwidth - 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size - 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Ys Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2732 x 2048
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1 H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs - AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2020 September 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - APL1W01

