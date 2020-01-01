Exynos 2100 vs A14 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 2100 (Mali-G78 MP22) with the older 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
85
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
94
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
89
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
- Has 2 more cores
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1110
A14 Bionic +45%
1608
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3783
A14 Bionic +3%
3880
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
n/a
607816
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55
|2x 2.99 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2990 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|11.8 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP22
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Vallhall 2
|-
|Execution units
|22
|4
|Shading units
|352
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|-
|Max bandwidth
|-
|42.7 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Ys
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2732 x 2048
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1
|H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|-
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|September 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|APL1W01
